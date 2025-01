Switch 2 : Prévisions de ventes et contraintes d’approvisionnement

Seeing as how an announcement appears to be coming soon (but who knows) – I have Nintendo’s next hardware device selling 4.3 million units in the US in 2025 (assuming 1H launch), accounting for approximately 1/3rd of all video game console hardware units sold in the year (excluding PC Portables).

— Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 8 janvier 2025 à 17:09