Sundar Pichai souhaite que les employés consacrent 2 à 4 heures à l’amélioration de l’IA de Bard

Google sait que son IA n’est pas encore prête pour le grand show, et a donc un nouveau plan pour corriger tous les défauts, en forçant des milliers de ses employés à passer des heures et à pousser la pauvre IA dans ses moindres retranchements.

En effet, le PDG de Google, Sundar Pichai, met tout en œuvre pour améliorer l’IA Bard de l’entreprise, en demandant aux employés de passer 2 à 4 heures à l’aider. La société a récemment annoncé 12 000 suppressions d’emplois dans le monde, mais Google, sans sa société mère Alphabet, emploie toujours plus de 170 000 personnes dans le monde.

Bard est la réponse de Google à ChatGPT d’OpenAI. L’entreprise rattrape son retard sur OpenAI et Microsoft, ce dernier prévoyant d’ajouter le successeur de ChatGPT à son moteur de recherche Bing. Malgré la longue histoire de Google avec le développement de l’IA, le lancement de Bard ne s’est pas bien passé, l’IA ayant donné une réponse erronée dans la publicité de la société, ce qui a fait perdre 100 milliards de dollars à la valeur d’Alphabet.

Pichai est impatient de voir Bard s’améliorer et recrute des Googlers dans toute l’entreprise pour atteindre cet objectif, selon un mémo vu par Business Insider.

« Je sais que ce moment est inconfortablement excitant, et il faut s’y attendre : la technologie sous-jacente évolue rapidement avec tant de potentiel », a écrit Pichai. « La chose la plus importante que nous pouvons faire en ce moment est de nous concentrer sur la construction d’un excellent produit et de le développer de manière responsable ».

Dans ce mémo, Pichai essaie clairement de générer et de canaliser l’enthousiasme, en demandant aux employés de « contribuer » leur temps à l’effort.

Voici le mémo complet publié par Business Insider :

Hi Googlers,

Excited to see us opening up Bard for an internal dogfood to help us get it ready for launch. This is an important step as we work to develop the technology responsibly—a big thank you to the Bard team and to everyone who is spending time testing it. If you haven’t checked it out yet, you can find instructions on how to participate at go/bard-dogfood.

I know this moment is uncomfortably exciting, and that’s to be expected: the underlying technology is evolving rapidly with so much potential. This will be a long journey—for everyone, across the field. The most important thing we can do right now is to focus on building a great product and developing it responsibly. That’s why we have thousands of external and internal testers testing Bard’s responses for quality, safety, and groundedness in real-world information. Let’s embrace the challenge and keep iterating, including with users and developers.

And remember, some of our most successful products were not first to market. They gained momentum because they solved important user needs and were built on deep technical insights. Over time, we earned user trust and more people began to rely on them.

Here is where we can use your help: Channel the energy and excitement of the moment into our products. Pressure test Bard and make the product better. I would appreciate it if each of you contributed in a deeper way with 2–4 hours of your time. See below for more detail.

AI has gone through many winters and springs. And now it is blooming again. As an AI-first company, we’ve been working towards this for many years and are ready for it. Let’s stay focused on delivering amazing experiences for our users and launch things we can all be proud of.

—Sundar