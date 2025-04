Windows 11 : Le menu Démarrer enfin repensé, et ça va vous changer la vie !

Hidden in today’s Dev/Beta CUs: a major update to the Windows 11 Start menu! It has a new, larger layout with everything on one scrollable page, with the « All » list below recommendations – which can FINALLY be turned off! Pinned list is now limited to 2 rows, but can be expanded.

[image or embed]

— phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth.bsky.social) 3 avril 2025 à 20:29