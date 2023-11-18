Sam Altman limogé de son poste de PDG d’OpenAI : le monde de la technologie réagit

Après l’annonce abrupte faite aujourd’hui par OpenAI que son conseil d’administration avait renvoyé le cofondateur Sam Altman de son poste de PDG parce qu’il n’aurait pas été « constamment franc dans ses communications avec le conseil d’administration », le monde de la technologie a réagi à cette nouvelle avec une grande variété d’émotions.

Alors que de nombreux internautes ont plaisanté sur les rivalités d’OpenAI avec Google et d’autres entreprises, d’autres ont cherché à faire l’éloge d’Altman pour son rôle de cofondateur et pour avoir conduit l’entreprise d’IA générative à une évaluation proche de 90 milliards de dollars selon de récents rapports, et pour en avoir fait la pièce maîtresse du boom actuel de l’IA générative dans la Silicon Valley et au-delà.

Voici quelques-unes des réactions les plus marquantes de personnalités de l’industrie technologique.

Sam Altman, cofondateur et ancien PDG d’OpenAI

Altman exprime son appréciation profonde pour son expérience chez OpenAI, soulignant son impact personnel et potentiellement mondial. Il met en valeur le plaisir de travailler avec une équipe talentueuse et promet de partager ses projets ultérieurement.

i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later. 🫡 — Sam Altman (@sama) November 17, 2023

Satya Nadella, PDG de Microsoft

Satya Nadella résume les avancées présentées lors du Microsoft Ignite, mentionnant plus de 100 innovations dans le domaine de l’intelligence artificielle, y compris des systèmes, modèles et outils dans Azure, et Copilot. Il souligne l’engagement de Microsoft à rendre ces développements accessibles.

As you saw at Microsoft Ignite this week, we’re continuing to rapidly innovate for this era of AI, with over 100 announcements across the full tech stack – from AI systems, models, and tools in Azure, to Copilot. Most importantly, we’re committed to delivering all of this to our… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 17, 2023

Eric Schmidt, ancien PDG de Google

Eric Schmidt exprime son admiration pour Sam Altman, qui a développé une entreprise valant 90 milliards de dollars, impactant profondément le monde. Il est impatient de découvrir ses prochaines réalisations, convaincu qu’elles bénéficieront à des milliards, y compris lui-même, et s’attend à des résultats remarquables.

Sam Altman is a hero of mine. He built a company from nothing to $90 Billion in value, and changed our collective world forever. I can’t wait to see what he does next. I, and billions of people, will benefit from his future work- it’s going to be simply incredible. Thank you… — Eric Schmidt (@ericschmidt) November 17, 2023

Palmer Luckey, fondateur d’Oculus VR et d’Anduril

Palmer Luckey exprime son étonnement et sa frustration face à la situation où un fondateur peut être renvoyé de sa propre entreprise par des membres du conseil d’administration indépendants qui ne possèdent pas d’actions dans l’entreprise. Il souligne l’absurdité de cette situation où les décideurs n’ont pas d’investissement personnel dans l’entreprise.

« The majority of the board is independent, and the independent directors do not hold equity in OpenAI. » This is crazy. Imagine being fired from your own company by people who have ZERO skin in the game!https://t.co/PLYGnU3GZu — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) November 17, 2023

Slava Akhmechet, ingénieur chez Microsoft

Slava Akhmechet partage une anecdote sur Sam Altman et sa propre expérience en tant que fondateur de startup. En tant que personne avec le syndrome d’Asperger peu intéressée par l’argent, il a mal compris et géré la communication avec ses investisseurs, ce qui a conduit à des malentendus, les investisseurs croyant qu’il les avait trompés pour des achats luxueux.

Fun story about @sama. When my startup was falling apart I was an aspie nerd who didn’t care about money and didn’t understand normies who do. So I totally misread the situation, fucked up communication, and our investors thought I fucked them to get a yacht and a gold watch or… — Slava Akhmechet (@spakhm) November 17, 2023

Compte de la société X (anciennement Twitter)

X (@X) partage un lien pour ceux qui recherchent un emploi, indiquant une potentielle opportunité pour Altman.