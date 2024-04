Comment désactiver l’entraînement des modèles sans perdre l’historique sur ChatGPT ?

We don’t use content from our business offerings such as ChatGPT Team, ChatGPT Enterprise, and our API Platform to train our models. Please see our Enterprise Privacy page for information on how we handle business data.

If you are on a ChatGPT Plus or ChatGPT Free plan on a personal workspace, you can opt out of training through our privacy portal by clicking on “do not train on my content.” You can also turn off training for your ChatGPT conversations by switching Chat history & training off in Settings. Once you opt out, new conversations will not be used to train our models.