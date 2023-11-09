close
Les produits CMF by Nothing sont désormais disponibles dans 15 pays supplémentaires

Les produits CMF by Nothing sont désormais disponibles dans 15 pays supplémentaires

CMF, une filiale de Nothing, a annoncé la disponibilité mondiale de sa première ligne de produits dans 15 pays et régions. Cette expansion inclut des pays tels que la France, les États-Unis, le Royaume-Uni, la Malaisie, le Japon, les Émirats arabes unis et bien d’autres encore.

La gamme comprend les produits Buds Pro, Watch Pro et Power 65 W GaN, tous conçus dans le but d’apporter un design exceptionnel à un public plus large. CMF prévoit de poursuivre son expansion à l’échelle mondiale, dans plus de 26 pays d’ici la fin de l’année.

Après leur lancement au Nothing Soho Store de Londres, les produits sont rapidement devenus les modèles les plus vendus dans leurs catégories et marchés respectifs dans plusieurs pays, a déclaré la société. De plus, l’entreprise a réitéré le fait que les produits ont été loués pour leur design, leur qualité de fabrication et leur prix abordable.

Pour répondre à la demande croissante, l’équipe de CMF a collaboré avec divers partenaires et détaillants, dont Amazon, Aliexpress, Sharaf DG et d’autres, afin d’assurer une plus grande disponibilité.

