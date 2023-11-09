Les produits CMF by Nothing sont désormais disponibles dans 15 pays supplémentaires

CMF, une filiale de Nothing, a annoncé la disponibilité mondiale de sa première ligne de produits dans 15 pays et régions. Cette expansion inclut des pays tels que la France, les États-Unis, le Royaume-Uni, la Malaisie, le Japon, les Émirats arabes unis et bien d’autres encore.
La gamme comprend les produits Buds Pro, Watch Pro et Power 65 W GaN, tous conçus dans le but d’apporter un design exceptionnel à un public plus large. CMF prévoit de poursuivre son expansion à l’échelle mondiale, dans plus de 26 pays d’ici la fin de l’année.
Après leur lancement au Nothing Soho Store de Londres, les produits sont rapidement devenus les modèles les plus vendus dans leurs catégories et marchés respectifs dans plusieurs pays, a déclaré la société. De plus, l’entreprise a réitéré le fait que les produits ont été loués pour leur design, leur qualité de fabrication et leur prix abordable.
Pour répondre à la demande croissante, l’équipe de CMF a collaboré avec divers partenaires et détaillants, dont Amazon, Aliexpress, Sharaf DG et d’autres, afin d’assurer une plus grande disponibilité.
|Pays
|Où acheter
|Produits disponibles
|United Kingdom
|Nothing Store Soho
|Buds Pro
Watch Pro
Power 65W GaN
|Amazon
|Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.
Power 65W GAN: coming in 2024
|United States
|Amazon
|Buds Pro
Watch Pro
Power 65W GaN
|India
|Flipkart
|Buds Pro
Watch Pro
Power 65W GaN
|Myntra
|GT (General Trade)
|LFR (Croma)
|LFR (Vijay Sales)
|Japan
|Amazon
|Buds Pro
Watch Pro
|Rakuten
|Germany
|Amazon Exclusive
|Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.
|Italy
|Amazon Exclusive
|Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.
|France
|Amazon Exclusive
|Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.
|Spain
|Amazon Exclusive
|Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.
|Portugal
|Amazon Exclusive
|Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.
|Belgium
|Amazon Exclusive
|Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.
|Netherlands
|Amazon Exclusive
|Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.
|Sweden
|Amazon Exclusive
|Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.
|Poland
|Amazon
|Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.
|X-KOM
|Buds Pro—available now
Watch Pro—coming in early 2024
|Czech Republic
|Alza
|Buds Pro—available now
Watch Pro—coming in early 2024
|Romania
|eMAG
|Buds Pro—available now
Watch Pro—coming in early 2024
|Malaysia
|CMF by Nothing Flagship Store—Lazada Malaysia
|Buds Pro
Watch Pro
|DIRECTD
|TMT
|Vivid Concepts
|Urban Republic by Switch
|Tac Mobile
|SS Solution
|Indonesia
|Urban Republic stores
|Buds Pro
Watch Pro
|Tokopedia
|eraspace.com
|shopee.co.id
|Philippines
|Digital Walker
|Coming in December 2023
|Thailand
|Aliexpress
|Buds Pro
Watch Pro
Power 65W GaN
|Australia
|Aliexpress
|Buds Pro
Watch Pro
|New Zealand
|Aliexpress
|Buds Pro
Watch Pro
|Mexico
|Aliexpress
|Buds Pro
Watch Pro
|Brazil
|Aliexpress
|Buds Pro
Watch Pro
|Chile
|Aliexpress
|Buds Pro
Watch Pro
|Saudi Arabia
|Jarir bookstore
|Coming in December 2023
|Amazon.sa
|Coming in December 2023
|UAE
|Sharaf DG
|Coming in December 2023
|Amazon.ae
|Coming in December 2023