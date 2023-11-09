Les produits CMF by Nothing sont désormais disponibles dans 15 pays supplémentaires

Pays Où acheter Produits disponibles

United Kingdom Nothing Store Soho Buds Pro Watch Pro Power 65W GaN

Amazon Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December. Power 65W GAN: coming in 2024

United States Amazon Buds Pro Watch Pro Power 65W GaN

India Flipkart Buds Pro Watch Pro Power 65W GaN

Myntra

GT (General Trade)

LFR (Croma)

LFR (Vijay Sales)

Japan Amazon Buds Pro Watch Pro

Rakuten

Germany Amazon Exclusive Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.

Italy Amazon Exclusive Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.

France Amazon Exclusive Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.

Spain Amazon Exclusive Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.

Portugal Amazon Exclusive Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.

Belgium Amazon Exclusive Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.

Netherlands Amazon Exclusive Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.

Sweden Amazon Exclusive Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.

Poland Amazon Buds Pro and Watch Pro: pre-order in November, ship in December.

X-KOM Buds Pro—available now Watch Pro—coming in early 2024

Czech Republic Alza Buds Pro—available now Watch Pro—coming in early 2024

Romania eMAG Buds Pro—available now Watch Pro—coming in early 2024

Malaysia CMF by Nothing Flagship Store—Lazada Malaysia Buds Pro Watch Pro

DIRECTD

TMT

Vivid Concepts

Urban Republic by Switch

Tac Mobile

SS Solution

Indonesia Urban Republic stores Buds Pro Watch Pro

Tokopedia

eraspace.com

shopee.co.id

Philippines Digital Walker Coming in December 2023

Thailand Aliexpress Buds Pro Watch Pro Power 65W GaN

Australia Aliexpress Buds Pro Watch Pro

New Zealand Aliexpress Buds Pro Watch Pro

Mexico Aliexpress Buds Pro Watch Pro

Brazil Aliexpress Buds Pro Watch Pro

Chile Aliexpress Buds Pro Watch Pro

Saudi Arabia Jarir bookstore Coming in December 2023

Amazon.sa Coming in December 2023

UAE Sharaf DG Coming in December 2023