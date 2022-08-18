Apple exige que les employés retournent au bureau en septembre au moins trois fois par semaine

Le mandat de retour au bureau d’Apple pour ses employés a maintenant une nouvelle date limite, exigeant que son personnel se présente en personne à partir de septembre prochain. La nouvelle échéance de retour au bureau d’Apple intervient après que plusieurs retards l’aient repoussée à plusieurs reprises. Elle est due au pic incontrôlable de cas de COVID-19 à travers le monde, plus précisément à l’arrivée de la variante Omicron, plus transmissible, aux États-Unis.

Mais cette fois-ci, alors que nous nous efforçons de vivre notre vie avec l’existence du coronavirus, Apple a indiqué à ses employés qu’ils devaient retourner au bureau dans quelques semaines. Selon les dernières informations de Bloomberg, le célèbre géant technologique demande désormais à ses employés de retourner au bureau d’ici le mois prochain.

Le fabricant de l’iPhone fixe désormais au 5 septembre la date limite de son mandat de retour au bureau pour ses employés, qui doivent se présenter au moins trois fois par semaine. En effet, les employés d’Apple doivent se présenter au bureau le mardi et le jeudi, tandis que le troisième jour dépend des départements ou des équipes auxquels ils appartiennent.

Bloomberg note que la firme de Cupertino s’écarte de son plan initial de retour au bureau, selon lequel les employés se présentent les lundi, mardi et jeudi. Le nouveau mandat ne les oblige plus à se présenter le premier jour de la semaine. Mais, il se peut qu’ils doivent encore se présenter le lundi, selon l’équipe à laquelle ils appartiennent. Les employés ont donc la possibilité de travailler à distance deux fois par semaine.

Tout cela dit, les employés d’Apple devront retourner au bureau à partir du 5 septembre.

Le fabricant de l’iPhone n’a pas indiqué s’il envisageait d’étendre le nombre de jours où ses employés doivent se présenter au travail à l’avenir. Mais pour l’instant, Apple ne les oblige à travailler en personne que trois jours par semaine.

Le directeur général d’Apple, Tim Cook, a précédemment laissé entendre que ses employés devraient bientôt retourner au bureau. Il a mentionné que « pour tout ce que nous avons pu accomplir alors que beaucoup d’entre nous étaient séparés, la vérité est qu’il a manqué quelque chose d’essentiel au cours de cette dernière année : les uns les autres ».

Tim Cook a envoyé un mémo au personnel :

Team,

The early ramp-in phase of our hybrid work pilot has been a great opportunity to come together, reconnect with our teams, and meet new colleagues in person. This has been a transition for many of us as we’ve navigated changing case rates in many parts of the world, so thank you for your teamwork and professionalism as we continue moving forward.

I’m writing to you today with two updates, one about changes we’re making to our hybrid pilot, the other about its timing.

When we announced the pilot a year ago, we said it would be a learning experience for us all. And we committed ourselves to adapting along the way to create a flexible environment that enables our teams to thrive. Based on the feedback and insights we’ve received from you and your managers, we are making the following adjustment:

Teams participating in the pilot will come to the office three days each week with Tuesday and Thursday as set days across the company, but now the third day you come in will be decided by your teams. Each team will work through the decision about which day is right for them, and you’ll hear from your leaders soon. As before, many employees will have the option of working remotely two days a week. Depending on your role, you will also have the option to work remotely for up to four weeks a year.

We are excited to move forward with the pilot and believe that this revised framework will enhance our ability to work flexibly, while preserving the in-person collaboration that is so essential to our culture. We also know that we still have a lot to learn. And we are committed to listening, adapting, and growing together in the weeks and months ahead.

In terms of timing, many locations around the world are in different phases and you will hear more details shortly. For Santa Clara Valley, we plan to begin our new adjusted pilot with all employees in the office three days beginning the week of September 5th.

In the near term, we will continue to navigate the pandemic together as the situation evolves. We are monitoring the data closely and you will continue to receive updates on health and safety protocols for your location as necessary from our COVID-19 Response Team. In the meantime, it’s encouraging that children under five years old are now eligible for vaccination in many countries, and I urge anyone who is able to get a vaccine or a booster to do so if you haven’t already.

As we continue on this journey, I want to say how grateful I am for everything you do. I’ve never been more excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, the impact we can have on the lives we touch, and the outstanding team that makes it all possible. I look forward to working with you to create a flexible environment at Apple where, together, we can make an even greater difference in the lives of our users around the world.

Tim